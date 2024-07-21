Archie, Lilibet 'bright spot' in Prince Harry's life

Prince Archie, Lilibet are 'bright spot' in Prince Harry's life

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are one ‘bright spot’ in Prince Harry’s life amid rumours of 'growing rift' between him and Meghan Markle.



The tipster told In Touch Weekly, per Business Times that Prince Harry’s world is ‘very lonely.’

The insider said, “He’s always making excuses for Meghan, but he’s getting tired of it. There’s only so much he can take.

“But Harry’s world is very lonely. He’s in that big house [in Montecito, California] with Meghan, and everything is going wrong. The pressure on him is unbelievable.”

Prince Harry might want to return to the royal family, but Meghan “won’t want to go” with him and “he’s not going to leave his kids”, the source claimed.

“They’re the one bright spot in his life”, the insider said and added “He doesn’t want to lose them. But who knows if the royal family will even welcome him back.”