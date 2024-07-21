 
Geo News

Archie, Lilibet 'bright spot' in Prince Harry's life

Prince Harry is always making excuses for Meghan Markle, but he is getting tired of it

By
Web Desk
|

July 21, 2024

Prince Archie, Lilibet are 'bright spot' in Prince Harry's life

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are one ‘bright spot’ in Prince Harry’s life amid rumours of 'growing rift' between him and Meghan Markle.

The tipster told In Touch Weekly, per Business Times that Prince Harry’s world is ‘very lonely.’

The insider said, “He’s always making excuses for Meghan, but he’s getting tired of it. There’s only so much he can take.

“But Harry’s world is very lonely. He’s in that big house [in Montecito, California] with Meghan, and everything is going wrong. The pressure on him is unbelievable.”

Prince Harry might want to return to the royal family, but Meghan “won’t want to go” with him and “he’s not going to leave his kids”, the source claimed.

“They’re the one bright spot in his life”, the insider said and added “He doesn’t want to lose them. But who knows if the royal family will even welcome him back.”

Kevin Feige shares HUGE update on Tom Holland's ‘Spider-Man 4'
Kevin Feige shares HUGE update on Tom Holland's ‘Spider-Man 4'
BLACKPINK's Jisoo achieves historic milestone with 'ME'
BLACKPINK's Jisoo achieves historic milestone with 'ME'
Kim Wilde spills why she skipped Taylor Swift's ‘Eras Tour'
Kim Wilde spills why she skipped Taylor Swift's ‘Eras Tour'
Director reveals how Glen Powell's steamy scene in ‘Twisters' came to be video
Director reveals how Glen Powell's steamy scene in ‘Twisters' came to be
Bella Hadid is preparing to sue famous sporting giant?
Bella Hadid is preparing to sue famous sporting giant?
Jennifer Lopez hurt by Ben Affleck's new antics: Report
Jennifer Lopez hurt by Ben Affleck's new antics: Report
King Charles takes major step in Prince William, Harry's feud video
King Charles takes major step in Prince William, Harry's feud
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes recall dramatic trip experience
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes recall dramatic trip experience