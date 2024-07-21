Here's what Emma Watson ‘likes most' about beau Kieran Brown

Emma Watson is dating fellow Oxford student Kieran Brown

Emma Watson’s new beau isn’t bothered by her fame in the slightest, and the Harry Potter actress is smitten with him due to that, per an insider.

Emma and her beau Kieran Brown are students at Oxford, where they were spotted locking lips on July 1. The duo have also been seen getting coffee and hanging out.

The Little Women star is pursuing her masters in creative writing, while her beau is working on his Ph.D in 19th-century literature and economics.

“Kieran isn’t fazed by Emma’s fame in the slightest, which is what she likes about him most. They do very normal things together, like grab coffee before class or cook dinner in their apartments,” the tipster told Life & Style.

“They were chatting together in the queue, they seemed to have quite a nice vibe," an eyewitness told Daily Mail.

In a December 2023 interview, Emma clarified her previous remark about being “self-partnered.”

The actress said it wasn’t “necessarily about me celebrating being single. Getting to the point when I was 30, I was realizing, ‘Oh, maybe I’ve figured out some things about how to care for myself better — maybe quite well, actually.’ And taking pride in that.”