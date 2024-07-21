Kevin Feige shares HUGE update on Tom Holland's ‘Spider-Man 4'

Kevin Feige has shared updates on Tom Holland's ‘Spider-Man 4' and X-Men in Marvel

Marvel head Kevin Feige is dishing details about Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man movie and the introduction of the X-Men into the Marvel multiverse.

Holland last played the superhero in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which also brought back Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as Spidermen from different universes.

In a new interview, Fiege shared with Gizmodo that the script is under way, saying, “Amy [Pascal, who produced multiple Spider-Man movies] and I are working on it. We have writers who are going to be delivering us a draft relatively soon.”

In a different interview, he revealed that the new movie will likely not be directed by Jon Watts, who directed all of Holland’s Spider-Man movies.

“We love Jon. Jon did three of the best Spider-Man films ever for us. He’s got lots of things going on now. So we’ll probably be looking for somebody else, just because he’s busy,” Kevin told CinemaBlend.

Kevin also told Gizmodo that choosing X-Men characters to appear in the Marvel multiverse will be a hard thing to do.

“Well, it’s that phrase we use often at Marvel, which is ‘It’s an embarrassment of riches,’” he said.

He added: “And there are a lot of great X-Men characters in the Deadpool & Wolverine film. There are a lot of great X-Men characters in all of the Fox versions of the X-Men films. And there are a lot of great X-Men characters that have never gone on the big screen. So I think as we always try to do, as we did when we made the arrangement with Sony for Spider-Man, you’ll probably see a mix of characters you’ve seen before and characters you’ve never seen before.”