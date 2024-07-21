Glen Powell hailed by co-star Daisy Edgar Jones: 'He's perfect'

Daisy Edgar Jones recently heaped praise for fellow co-star Glen Powell’s charming personality.



The Twisters couple recently had a candid chat with People Magazine and shared their experience of working with each other.

Speaking highly of the Daisy, the Anyone But You hitmaker began, “It's really, really fun to work with somebody that you really admire their work before because it's just a thrilling way to go to work knowing that that person's taking care of their side of the table.”

He went on to mention his costar’s ‘admirable’ work in 2020 miniseries Normal People and branded it as “a defining performance.”

In return, Daisy confessed that she loved seeing Glen in Set It Up and Top Gun: Maverick, and recalled, “When I heard that Glen was up for Tyler, I was like, ‘Oh, he's perfect for that part, he is going to completely crush it.’”

For those unversed, Glen leads new flick as a famous storm chaser Tyler Owens, also called the "Tornado Wrangler.” On the other hand, Daisy portrays the role of a meteorologist named, Kate Cooper.

She even admitted to the 35-year-old heartthrob, “You're impossible to not like!” after which they concluded the chat.