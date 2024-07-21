Selma Blair names filmmaker she wants to make acting comeback with

Selma Blair wants to make her acting comeback and has a filmmaker in mind

Selma Blair is excited to make her acting comeback after giving up on her career due to multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

Blair, 52, has named the filmmaker she’d like to get a call from to revive her career: It’s Mike White, the creator of White Lotus, who also revived Jennifer Coolidge’s career.

“I would like nothing more than to get a call from, say, Mike White, like Jennifer Coolidge did once upon a time,” Blair admitted. “We always hope for that deus ex machina that comes in and says, ‘Oh, your dreams can still come true here.’”

Blair made a name for herself in the ‘90s and 2000s, appearing in films like Legally Blonde and The Sweetest Thing.

Sharing how the disease made her give up on her career, the Cruel Intentions star said: “I did give up forever. I never thought I would, or [thought] that my voice would be distracting if it comes in and out between medicine or [after] heat or a long day,”

“I didn’t even try because I wouldn’t want to ever disappoint someone,” she shared.

Blair then declared: “But no, I will definitely [act again]. I’m open for business.”