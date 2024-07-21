 
Timothee Chalamet 'avoiding'' Kardashians amid Kylie Jenner romance: Report

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been dating since April 2023

July 21, 2024

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been enamoured with each other for more than a year now.

However, the Dune star is reportedly having trouble getting along with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

A new insider privy to Life & Style shared that "Timothée is obviously enjoying himself with Kylie.”

Nonetheless, they went on to add, “But when it comes to getting to know her family, he's put in almost no effort and doesn't seem to want to."

"Sure, he's come to the occasional dinner or family gathering, like Easter, but that took a huge amount of effort on Kylie's part," the source continued.

The insider even mentioned that Timothee has made it clear that he is only into Kylie and not her A-listed family several times.

"And the few times he has shown up he's spent the majority of his time talking to her and practically ignored the rest of them," they remarked.

Before resigning off from the chat, the source claimed that Kardashian sisters have taken notice of his behaviour and find it quite “insulting.”

