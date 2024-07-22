Travis Kelce makes his return to the field with new look

Travis Kelce is back on the field!

The 34-year-old athlete and Kansas City Chefs tight end arrived in Kansas City for his team’s training camp on Sunday.

Additionally, Kelce has brought back his mustache, that can be seen in a video that is making rounds on social media. The sportsman smiled and greeted his fans as he walked towards practice.

Source: X (formerly Twitter)

Kelce rocked a red Chiefs jersey that donned his jersey number, 87, on the front, red Nike shorts and a pair of red-and-white Jordan 1 cleats. He also carried his helmet and a pair of orange gloves in his hands.

“Thanks for coming out today, guys,” he told the fans as he walked into training camp.

Sunday marks Kelce’s first day that he joined the rest of his teammates for practice. His team plans on practicing everyday until their season kicks off in August.

Travis Kelce’s tedious starts shortly after he travelled to Germany in order to support his pop sensation girlfriend, Taylor Swift as she performed her Eras Tour shows in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.