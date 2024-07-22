Meghan Markle problems with UK schooling proved wrong by Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle’s argument about schooling kids in the UK has been proved wrong by Kate Middleton.



The Duchess of Sussex, who expressed her concern about privacy to writer Alison P Davies, pleaded on her right to give Prince Archie and Lilibet the protection they need.

Alison reveals: "Earlier in our conversation about her goals for the life she's creating here, she'd remarked upon how, if Archie were in school in the UK, she'd never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures.

"'Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn't make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child,' Meghan says."

Meghan’s issues have seemingly been snubbed by Kate Middleton, who very efficiently gives her children the life they deserve.

After spotting the Princess of Wales in Prince George’s school, a source admits: “I saw them queueing up for tombola tickets like everyone else. They really act like a normal mum and dad.”

"Charlotte is so kind and friendly and the other children adore her. She's kind to the kids in younger years and she's very popular. George seems like a nice boy, too, and little Louis just has so much energy. If William and Kate ever can't make a sports match, their nanny goes along and spends most of the time running around the edge of the pitch after Louis. He's a typical little energetic five-year-old,” they added.