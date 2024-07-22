 
Geo News

How King Charles ‘snaps' amid ‘pressure' as monarch, employee reveals

King Charles staff reveals what it’s like to work for His Majesty

By
Web Desk
|

July 22, 2024

King Charles’ office revolves around a lot of pressure, says a former employee.

His Majesty, who is famous for keeping himself busy, also keeps his staff on its toes.

The former employee told the Daily Beast: "Ultimately, people like working for him, but everyone is under a lot of pressure, because his office is incredibly busy.”

This comes as King Charles has been asked to slow down amid his battle with cancer.

"He’s absolutely not a monster in the office, but he is human, and he snaps sometimes. Unfortunately there is sometimes a camera on him when it happens."

They added: "In fairness to him, as anyone who has actually worked with him will tell you, he himself is always extremely well prepared, well-read on the subject matter of people he meets and is working with, diligent and respectful of expertise."

Meghan Markle problems with UK schooling proved wrong by Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle problems with UK schooling proved wrong by Kate Middleton
Ben Affleck absent from Jennifer Lopez's pre birthday bash: Source
Ben Affleck absent from Jennifer Lopez's pre birthday bash: Source
MrBeast teases never-before-seen collaboration in latest update
MrBeast teases never-before-seen collaboration in latest update
Former Miss Teen South Africa, Esta TerBlanche breathes her last at 51
Former Miss Teen South Africa, Esta TerBlanche breathes her last at 51
Travis Kelce makes his return to the field with new look
Travis Kelce makes his return to the field with new look
Sean 'Diddy' Combs makes return to Instagram for THIS reason
Sean 'Diddy' Combs makes return to Instagram for THIS reason
Gisele Bundchen celebrates 44th birthday 'around the sun' and 'super sis'
Gisele Bundchen celebrates 44th birthday 'around the sun' and 'super sis'
Tom Cruise leans on David Beckham amid Brad Pitt feud: Source video
Tom Cruise leans on David Beckham amid Brad Pitt feud: Source