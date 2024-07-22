Ashlee Simpson marks 20 years of debut album 'Autobiography'

Ashlee Simpson Ross celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album Autobiography with a special event.



On Saturday the sister of Jessica Simpson marked 20 decades of her iconic album at the event at Beaches Tropicana nightclub in West Hollywood as per Daily Mail.

Her husband Evan Ross was also along with the Pieces of Me singer.

In the celebratory event, the 39-year-old singer donned a black vest with a v-shaped hem.

She completed her look with a pair of black pants along with a black color choker around her neck.

Recently, the singer released a deluxe version of her debut album as a treat to her fans.

The extended version of the Autobiography was released on July 19 which was also the anniversary day of the album.

She said to PEOPLE magazine, “I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since the release of Autobiography.”

“It was such a beautiful time in my life and so much has changed in the best way! It is really fun to look back on this memory and celebrate,” she added.