Nick Jonas surprises wife Priyanka Chopra with ‘dosa truck'

Nick Jonas marked wife Priyanka Chopra’s birthday with a heartwarming surprise.



The actress took to her official Instagram account and posted about how Nick made her feel special on her big day while she was away.

Priyanka is currently in Australia for the filming of her upcoming movie The Bluff.

“It was a working birthday this year. I’ve had so many of those over the years and have realised it’s one of my favourite ways to celebrate my birthday,” the Indian actress wrote in her caption.

Despite being away from Priyanka, the Jonas Brothers member sent a food truck from an Indian restaurant for Priyanka to celebrate her birthday with her fellow crew and cast.

The eatery, Dosa Hut Mt Gravatt served the whole team a range of tasty dosa which is a famous dish in South India.

In the post Priyanka expressed her gratitude thanking everyone and gave a shout out to her husband.

She captioned her post, “Thank you to my incredible husband who made his presence felt in such special ways, even though he was not here. The Dosa truck for the crew though!”