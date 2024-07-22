Prince William reacts to Harry's latest olive branch

Prince William has reportedly responded to his brother Prince Harry’s olive branch amid claims the duke secretly approached King Charles and the Prince of Wales.



The tipster told the In Touch Weekly, per Business Times, that Archie and Lilibet doting father secretly reached out to King Charles and William about coming home amid growing rift with Meghan Markle.

The insider has also disclosed Prince William’s reaction to Harry’s request after the duke ‘begged them about coming home’.

The mole disclosed, “William shut the discussion down right away. Charles, though, doesn’t want to lose his son. But if Charles dies, Harry may have no chance of ever returning. His legacy is in ruins.” the tattler stated.

Also, speaking to GB News, royal expert Michael Cole claimed that Prince William is "adamant" about not allowing Harry back into the royal fold.

According to reports William is ‘furious’ with Prince Harry over 'blatant attack' on Kate Middleton.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who is still receiving preventative cancer treatment, have reported decided to sever their relationship with Harry and “focus on positivity.”

The insider recently told OK! Magazine, “William and Kate are very consciously focusing on positivity and recovery.”