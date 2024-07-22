 
Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Where's the singer performing this week?

Taylor Swift's Eras tour will end in December 2024

July 22, 2024

Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' is moving to a new stop after concluding her show in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

The Cruel Summer singer next stop is Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany, on July 23 and 24.

Later this week, the Anti Hero song-writer will perform for two days consecutively at Munich Olympic Stadium in Munich, Germany.

The shows will take place on July 27 and 28, and will mark her last shows for the country. 

The 33-year-old singer will take her tour to four countries in August including Poland, Canada, Austria and London.

She will perform in Poland’s Warsaw, Austria's Vienna, London’s Wembley Stadium, and Canada's Toronto and Vancouver.

The Eras Tour, which kicked off on March 17, will end this year on December 8, 2024.

The singer, who recently concluded her tour in Hamburg, drew many celebrities to her concerts, including Prince William, Tom Cruise, Emma Stone and more. 

The latest celebrity to attend her show was Anne Hathaway, who appeared to had the time of her life at Swift’s latest concert in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

The 41-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Saturday to upload words of praises for Swift.

"Thank you phenomenal, moving, powerful, fearless @TaylorSwift!!! Huge shout out to the incredible Eras crew!!! Best picture-wrap celebration EVER," she captioned a video of the songstress performing.

