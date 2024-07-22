Adam Levine & wife celebrates 10 years of marriage in Mexico: Report

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo celebrated 10 years of marriage on Saturday with friends and family in Mexico, as per the reports by People.

The 45-year-old singer and model Behati marked their 10 years of togetherness with 150 close friends and family at Flora Farms in San José del Cabo, however, the couple hasn't shared pictures on their social media.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple got married 10 years ago in a tent at Flora Farms and returned for their anniversary.

According to the earlier publication, Sublime with Rome performed at the anniversary party after previously performing at the couple's 2014 wedding.

In regards to the anniversary, as per Daily Mail, guests toasted with special drinks while dinner was served in the venue’s mango grove and the menu included handmade burrata, coal-roasted chicken and seared sea bass.

After getting married, Adam and Behati has welcomed three children, daughters Dusty Rose, and Gio Grace, as well as a one-year-old son.

Furthermore, NBC announced in June that Adam will be returning to The Voice for the first time in six years for season 27 of the singing competition show. Country star Kelsea Ballerini also will a judge on the show with Adam.