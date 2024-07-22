Anti-monarchy group chief predicts about King Charles abdication

King Charles is under pressure and the monarch will abdicate before next election in UK, the anti-monarchy group chief Graham Smith has predicted.



The next United Kingdom general election will be held in August 2029.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Smith commented on US President Joe Biden’s decision to exit 2024 election, and tweeted, “Biden’s decision puts pressure on 75 year old King Charles to step down before the next election.”

Biden on Sunday dropped out of the US presidential election and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party´s new nominee.

Biden, 81, said he was acting in the "best interest of my party and the country" by bowing to weeks of pressure after a disastrous June debate against Donald Trump stoked worries about his age and mental fitness.

According to AFP, in a letter posted on X, Biden said it had been the "greatest honor of my life" to be president. He said he would address the nation later this week.

"While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the anti-monarchy group campaigns to abolish the British monarchy in favour of a democratic republic.