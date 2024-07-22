Bella Thorne slams 'crazy' beauty standards of Hollywood

Bella Thorne has blamed the controversial drug Ozempic for creating “unrealistic beauty standards” in Hollywood.



Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, the 26-year-old actress revealed that she is struggling with body image issues after seeing other people using the controversial weight loss drug to slim down.

"So I haven’t been feeling good about my body in a while, especially with everybody on Ozempic,” she explained.

“And especially with everybody on Ozempic, it's like setting all these crazy beauty standards that nobody can keep up with unless you're on Ozempic,” the Blended star added.

Bella then detailed her workout routine, sharing, "I have swam every day and I have sweat out everything possible and I have walked everywhere. And, I'm finally feeling good about myself, Okay?"

"I'm finally feeling good, so Ozempic, you can… off,” Bella added using the one-fingered salute.