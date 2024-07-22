Louise Thompson talks about birth trauma while sharing son Leo's photo

Louise Thompson expresses about birth trauma while sharing son Leo's photo

Louise Thompson recently shared a photo from her son Leo's birth after suffering from a challenging week with her health.

It is pertinent to mention that in the candid update, to mark Birth Trauma Awareness Week, the TV personality reflected on “where she is at” as she worked through her debilitating conditions.

As per Daily Mail, Louise spent five weeks in hospital after suffering “serious complications” during her son's birth in November 2021 and was left with both post-traumatic stress disorder and post-natal anxiety.

In regards to her health, in April 2024, Louise revealed that she had been fitted with a stoma after years of battling with ulcerative colitis and an auto immune disorder.

While sharing a photo from the moment she met Leo for the first time, Louise could be seen wearing a hospital gown while sitting in a wheelchair.

It is worth mentioning that in a lengthy caption, Thompson stated, “Gosh this photo is depressing. I took the week off social media.”



Thompson began at length by admitting that “the final day of Birth Trauma Awareness Week feels particularly close to her heart.”

Furthermore, the TV personality recounted by saying, “This week has actually been a particularly challenging one for me. As a family, we created lots of space for ‘nothingness.”

Moreover, Louise continued by reflecting on her journey, “It’s really painful at the time, but you’ve got to take a few steps back in order to take a giant leap forward. You often feel worse after therapy because you’ve had to drudge up deep and painful emotions, and the process can bring a lot of discomfort.”

As per Daily Mail’s reports, last week, Louise's fiancé Ryan revealed that she was on suicide watch after she nearly died while giving birth to their son Leo.