How Buckingham Palace had reacted to Prince George's birth?

Prince George is the second in line to British throne

July 22, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their first child Prince George on July 22, 2013.

The royal couple is celebrating the 11th birthday of Prince George today.

As the royal family marks special day, the first response from palace on George's birth is circulating on social media.

Buckingham Palace had shared Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and King Charles reaction to George’s birth.

The palace had issued the statement, saying “22 July 2013, this afternoon, at 4.24 o’clock, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Cambridge was present.

“Her Royal Highness and her son are both well.”

The statement further read, “This happy event will be commemorated by the firing of the Park and Tower Guns.”

