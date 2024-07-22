Royal fans react to Meghan Markle's major sacrifice for Prince Harry

Royal fans have expressed their thoughts over claims Meghan Markle took a risk supporting Prince Harry at the 2024 ESPY Awards amid backlash earlier this month.



The New York Post quoted royal expert Jack Royston as saying that Meghan’s support to Harry was a risky move.

Jack Royston said, “She clapped for Harry, and she was there in the audience. She could have tried to stay home and let Harry kind of step into the fire, step into the furnace alone.”

Commenting on the NYP report, one royal fan said, “Harry looked very uncomfortable when he went on stage to accept the award. It looked like he'd rather not be there at all.

“So I have the suspicion that it was Markle who insisted he accepts the award.”

Another alleged, “Harry lost his reputation since he was with her. Not the other way around. And she doesn't risk anything, she abandoned Harry in much more serious moments than this, such as not going with him when he appeared to testify in court, or not being with him during the coronation, knowing perfectly well how difficult that was for him.”

“Sorry Meghan never had a reputation,” the third commented.