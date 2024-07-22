 
Brittany Mahomes enjoys weekend at home amid pregnancy

Brittany Mahomes enjoys weekend at home after coming back from a European vacation amid pregnancy

Web Desk
July 22, 2024

Brittany Mahomes enjoys weekend at home amid pregnancy

Brittany Mahomes is spending some quality time with her mother and children.

It is pertinent to mention that after returning from a European vacation and third baby announcement, the Kansas City Current co-owner offered a glimpse into her time back at home on her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

In the photos, Brittany showed how she and husband Patrick Mahomes' two kids, daughter Sterling Skye and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III have been relaxing at home since their big trip overseas.

Brittany Mahomes enjoys weekend at home amid pregnancy

In one of the snaps, Bronze was in a pool with floaties, goggles and a football. Moreover, another image featured the little boy and his sister posing with Brittany’s mom Diana on a park bench in their backyard.

Brittany Mahomes enjoys weekend at home amid pregnancy

In regards to other photographs, they showed Sterling cuddling with Brittany and in another she was taking a bite of a bell pepper. 

As per People, Brittany and Patrick announced on July 12 that they are expecting baby No. 3, while sharing an adorable video of themselves and their kids having a photo shoot in all-white outfits.

Brittany Mahomes enjoys weekend at home amid pregnancy

Meanwhile, quarterback Patrick made an appearance at training camp with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates on Sunday, July 21, ahead of the 2024-2025 NFL season, as per the reports by earlier publication, 

The Mahomes family went on their European tour at the end of June. 

At that time, Brittany shared multiple photos of her crew spending time at the beach, relaxing outdoors, taking in the sights and riding in a golf cart in Portugal.

