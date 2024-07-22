King Charles, Queen Camilla send sweet birthday wishes to Prince George

King Charles and Queen Camilla have extended love and sweet birthday wishes to Prince George, who turns 11 on Monday, July 22.



The palace, on behalf of the king and queen, retweeted Kate Middleton and Prince William’s post for Prince George on X, and Instagram to wish him a very happy birthday.

Kate and William shared the photo of Prince George with caption “Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!”

The caption also disclosed that the black and white picture of the second in line to the throne, was taken by his mother, the Princess of Wales.

Prince George was last seen in public on July 14 when he accompanied his father, Prince William, to watch England play in the final of the Euro 2024 in Berlin. The team lost to Spain.

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish Prince George a very happy birthday.

Commenting on the royal family’s post on X, one royal fan said, “What a handsome boy! Happy Birthday Prince George, have a brilliant day!”