Sofia Vergara channels classic glamour at charity event

Sofía Vergara dropped jaws as she attended a star-studded event in Italy.



The actress attended ‘The Fab Thirties’, hosted by Andrea Bocelli which benefits his children's charity.

The event took place at the Bocelli family villa, located at Forte dei Marmi, Italy.

The 52-year-old actress shined at the event as she donned plunging silver Reem Acra gown, carrying a glittery clutch.

Beside her shimmery looks, her accessories caught the attention as she opted Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Her appearance at the event comes shortly after she made history as the first Latina to be nominated for lead actress in biopic Griselda at 2024 Emmy Awards.

For her role in crime thriller, Vergara, who also executive produced the six-episode series, used a prosthetic nose and brow as well fake teeth, in order to portray the Colombian cartel leader Griselda Blanco.



Vergara’s four prior Emmy nominations (2010-2013) were under the “Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series” category for her portrayal of Gloria Pritchett in ABC’s Modern Family.