Kate Middleton's lack of humanity exposed as laws don't apply to her

Comments about the way Buckingham Palace and its people conduct themselves has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.



She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she pointed out, “One of the creepy facts about black holes is that they bend light back on itself; the normal rules of physics don’t apply if you are near one of these chilling bad boys.”

“I think the royal family might be the same — they too bend and twist the normal rules of the universe.”

“But don’t take my word for this, let’s ask our old friend, numbers”, she added because Kate Middleton’s media impact value ended up beating even Zendaya, with a $7.1 million vs $5.3 million.

And in the eyes of Ms Elser, its “advantage Anmer Hall over Annie Hall chic.”

All in all, “I t’s not often that we are presented with such a neat and easy means of quantifying - and comparing - the wider impact of Crown Inc but this makes for an instructive moment,” she also added before signing off.