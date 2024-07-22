Britney Spears admits 'girl crush' on past tour dancer

 
Britney Spears revealed being 'extremely shy' in her past to express her admiration

July 22, 2024

Britney Spears recently shared a "girl crush" she had on one of her former dancers.

On Instagram, Spears shared a photo of the unidentified dancer, expressing her admiration and respect for her.

In the caption, Spears wrote, "The best!!! You want to be great … study the greatest!!! She’s my favorite … always has been!!! She’s is a woman to the highest degree with skills like no f------ other!!!"

"I do think she plays herself down on Instagram… but if you check her work out and scroll down she’s the real deal!!! She danced with me on a tour I didn’t love but she did teach me how to snap my head like a motherf-----!!!" the Toxic singer added.

Spears admitted she never spoke much to the dancer due to being "extremely socially shy" but wanted to express her admiration now.

She wrote, "I guess I can tell her now I’ve always had a girl crush on her for reals!!! Mad respect!!!"

Notably, this comes shortly after Spears' breakup with Paul Soliz, which she addressed in an Instagram post.

