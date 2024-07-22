Andrew's girlfriend, Dr. Kate Tomas takes on misogyny

Andrew’s girlfriend, Dr. Kate Tomas has finally gotten candid about what she thinks regarding the misogyny that is following their relationship.



During an interview with Sunday Times the self-proclaimed “Professional Witch”, Dr. Kate Tomas, criticized the “misogynistic nature” of the public’s curiosity to her relationship with The Amazing Spider-Man’s actor, broadcast on July 21, 2022.

Dr. Kate shared, “It’s frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it’s always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man," and added, “I don’t want to sit under anybody’s shadow”.

For those unversed, Kate, 42, self-declared “spiritual mentor”, who has been divorced four times, she provides services of reading tarots, consultation, and spiritual mentorship too.

“They [the paps] will take maybe 150 pictures, then they choose the four where you look worst," she added, while addressing the scrutiny she has been through because of her relationship with the Oscar nominee.

Dr Kate first addressed the matter on her podcast The Friday Email, and reacted to claims that she casts spells on Andrew after other women humiliated her appearance online.

While reacting to that she shared, “F****** hell, nothing could prepare me for having literally thousands of women telling me I’m ugly, I’m unattractive, I’m less than in every conceivable way,”

It is pertinent to mention, in April, Andrew and Kate were first publicly spotted holding hands on double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham in Malibu, California. Both have been dating for few months.