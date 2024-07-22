Katy Perry gives glimpses of love-filled vacation with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom just displayed their love for one another in their latest update.

On Sunday, the 39-year-old songstress took to her official Instagram account to upload a carousel of images featuring her and Bloom.

It seemed the couple were on vacation according to the post, that also featured an affectionate exchange between the two in a video.

Perry and Bloom could be seen locking lips with each other in front of a sunset as the singer wrapped her arms around her beau while Bloom rubbed Perry’s back.

This clip comes after the first snap that shows the Firework hit-maker rocking a red patterned swimsuit as she held multiple floats.

Set to the tune of her latest song, Woman’s World, she captioned the love-filled post, “WOMAN’S WORLD: sister/mother/partner/funtie/kvnty/almost 40 and FABULOUS edition.”

In the third photograph, Perry’s hand cold be seen holding a cocktail next to what seems to be her daughter, Daisy Dove’s hand, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom and was holding a cup of chocolate ice cream.