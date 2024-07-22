 
Geo News

Katy Perry gives glimpses of love-filled vacation with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry shared a recent update of her vacation after the release of her latest single, 'Woman's World'

July 22, 2024

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom just displayed their love for one another in their latest update.

On Sunday, the 39-year-old songstress took to her official Instagram account to upload a carousel of images featuring her and Bloom.

It seemed the couple were on vacation according to the post, that also featured an affectionate exchange between the two in a video.

Perry and Bloom could be seen locking lips with each other in front of a sunset as the singer wrapped her arms around her beau while Bloom rubbed Perry’s back.

This clip comes after the first snap that shows the Firework hit-maker rocking a red patterned swimsuit as she held multiple floats.

Set to the tune of her latest song, Woman’s World, she captioned the love-filled post, “WOMAN’S WORLD: sister/mother/partner/funtie/kvnty/almost 40 and FABULOUS edition.”

In the third photograph, Perry’s hand cold be seen holding a cocktail next to what seems to be her daughter, Daisy Dove’s hand, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom and was holding a cup of chocolate ice cream.

