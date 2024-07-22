 
Zachary Levi wants Timothée Chalamet in 'Tangled' with fun cameo

Zachary Levi suggested idea for his and Mandy Moore cameo in live-action remake of Disney's 'Tangled'

July 22, 2024

Zachary Levi talked about potential live-action remake of Disney's Tangled.

Levi, who originally voiced Flynn Rider in the 2010 animated film, suggested Timothée Chalamet for the role in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I mean, he's already getting every other job but probably Timothee Chalamet?" Levi said.

He added, "Unfortunately, I feel like I'm a little old -- and that I don't know all of the younger actors that could be that guy."

Chalamet, known for his recent roles in Wonka and the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, is a popular choice among fans for various iconic roles.

However, Mandy Moore, who voiced Rapunzel in the original film, previously suggested Sabrina Carpenter for the role of Rapunzel.

Notably, Levi suggested a different idea for his and Moore's involvement, stating, "I think it would be fun if Mandy and I got to be Rapunzel's parents."

"I think that would be a really fun little cameo for us to pop in to," he added.

