BTS Jimin excites fans with 'Who acoustic version' teaser

BTS Jimin just teased another version of his latest single, Who, that belongs to his freshly launched, second solo album, Muse.



On his band’s official Instagram account, bts.bighitofficial, a video was uploaded in which the Lie hit-maker could be seen belting out the lyrics to the main track of the album.

In the Instagram reel, the musician can be seen singing the lyrics to Who with his head down and one arm resting on what seemed to be a pillar.

Letting his blonde hair down and sporting a casual attire, Jimin could be seen effortlessly hitting the high notes of his track as he teased his fans with the acoustic version of the track.



“#Jimin_Who acoustic version? It‘s coming soon (and more versions!)” he captioned the post.

It is unclear whether Who would be the lucky track to get even more versions or if other tracks would be released in different forms and styles.

BTS Jimin released his second studio album, Muse, on July 19, 2024 that features seven different tracks including Who and his pre-released song, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band.