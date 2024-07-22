JoJo Siwa becomes only person to beat Taylor Swift in surprising category

JoJo Siwa celebrated beating Taylor Swift.



Siwa surpassed Swift along with other notable artists in most disliked music video charts.

The singer's music video for Karma is now the most disliked music video by a female artist on YouTube in 2024.

In a recent TikTok post, Siwa proudly revealed that her video has accumulated an astounding 3.15 million dislikes, making it the top contender in this category.

Siwa’s video surpassed the Grammy-winning artist's Fortnight, which has 350,000 dislikes.

She joked about her achievement, saying, "You know, I am the only person that can say I beat Taylor Swift on a list of something. I’ll take it!"

"WHAT A DAY TO CELEBRATE. KARMA BROKE A RECORD. 900 percent MORE THAN 2ND PLACE. A WIN IS A WIN" in the caption she wrote.

Siwa’s Karma video pushed other notable artists like Ariana Grande and Katy Perry down the list, who had previously occupied the lower ranks.