 
Geo News

JoJo Siwa becomes only person to beat Taylor Swift in surprising category

JoJo Siwa's music video 'Karma' surpassed Taylor Swift including Ariana Grande and Katy Perry

By
Web Desk
|

July 22, 2024

JoJo Siwa becomes only person to beat Taylor Swift in surprising category

JoJo Siwa celebrated beating Taylor Swift.

Siwa surpassed Swift along with other notable artists in most disliked music video charts.

The singer's music video for Karma is now the most disliked music video by a female artist on YouTube in 2024.

In a recent TikTok post, Siwa proudly revealed that her video has accumulated an astounding 3.15 million dislikes, making it the top contender in this category.

Siwa’s video surpassed the Grammy-winning artist's Fortnight, which has 350,000 dislikes.

She joked about her achievement, saying, "You know, I am the only person that can say I beat Taylor Swift on a list of something. I’ll take it!"

"WHAT A DAY TO CELEBRATE. KARMA BROKE A RECORD. 900 percent MORE THAN 2ND PLACE. A WIN IS A WIN" in the caption she wrote.

Siwa’s Karma video pushed other notable artists like Ariana Grande and Katy Perry down the list, who had previously occupied the lower ranks.

BTS Jimin excites fans with 'Who acoustic version' teaser video
BTS Jimin excites fans with 'Who acoustic version' teaser
Romeo Beckham follows David's footsteps with new tattoos
Romeo Beckham follows David's footsteps with new tattoos
Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle to her own game
Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle to her own game
Madonna stuns in denim outfit in her latest photo shoot
Madonna stuns in denim outfit in her latest photo shoot
Katy Perry gives glimpses of love-filled vacation with Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry gives glimpses of love-filled vacation with Orlando Bloom
King Charles' power and ability to be monarch of the UK comes under question video
King Charles' power and ability to be monarch of the UK comes under question
Britney Spears admits 'girl crush' on past tour dancer
Britney Spears admits 'girl crush' on past tour dancer
Prince Louis learns early lesson on coping with disappointment after major snubs video
Prince Louis learns early lesson on coping with disappointment after major snubs