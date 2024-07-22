 
Halle Berry, producer Denise Di Novi address 'Catwoman' costume backlash

Halle Berry talked about negative fans reaction over 'Catwoman' suit

July 22, 2024

Halle Berry and the Catwoman team recently addressed the intense backlash over Berry's catsuit.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, producer Denise Di Novi described the backlash as "rediculous"

The costume, designed to be a modern take on the classic Catwoman look, featured leather pants, a studded harness, a sleek bikini top, and a pointy-eared mask.

"That was the first thing that started the negativity. It was an early shot before we’d perfected it. It was so different than what people were used to in the other movie. A catsuit, by definition, everything is covered up. We thought it’d be cool to be more rock & roll and bare." Denise said.

Denise added, "Halle was famous for wearing a bikini in her Bond movie, and we were like, why not? People had such a reaction to it, which is so ridiculous. We had the famous Colleen Atwood helping us with just that costume. Halle had a lot of input. I still think it’s cool and a lot more modern."

Berry, who portrayed Catwoman, felt the criticism but defended the choice to reinvent the character’s look, saying, "It was something different, but in our minds, why keep remaking Catwoman if you’re not going to take risks and bring something different to it? The beauty was that it was better suited for my version of her, my body, who I was, and my sensibilities."

