Bella Thorne resents Ozempic for creating 'crazy beauty standards'

Bella Thorne recently slammed the diabetes medication Ozempic that is also popularly being used for weight loss due to it creating “crazy beauty standards” in Hollywood.

The 26-year-old opened up on her Instagram story that she has not felt good with her body and flaunted a blue bikini while doing so.

She claimed that the toxic beauty standards that the drug has created has rendered them unattainable unless a person utilizes it.

She also shared her workout routine, “I have swam every day and I have sweat out everything possible and I have walked everywhere and I’m finally feeling good about myself.”

Upon flipping off her camera, she closed off with saying, “Finally feeling good. So Ozempic, you can f*** off.”

As per the Daily Mail, she said, “So I haven’t been feeling good about my body in a while, especially with everybody on Ozempic.”

Even though Thorne has shown her resentment towards the medication and the damage she claims it has caused, there are other notable figures who have conversely opened up about utilizing similar weight loss medications.

These include Kelly Clarkson, Tori Spelling, Rebel Wilson, Sharon Osbourne, and Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler’s 18-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker.