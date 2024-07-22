Alanis Morissette brings out THIS band for 'Ironic' duet

Alanis Morissette and MUNA performed a duet to remember at the Pitchfork Music Festival.

On Sunday, the seven-time Grammy winning artist called on the indie-pop group on stage for a rendition of her hit song, Ironic.

This iconic moment occurred during her headlining set at the music festival that was held in the city of Chicago.

According to a fan-recorded video, Katie Gavin, the band’s lead singer, bowed down to the You Learn hit-maker as she took the stage alongside bandmates Josette Maskin and Naomi McPherson.

"F****** Alanis Morissette everybody," the 31-year-old musician said to the crowd, before telling the 50-year-old icon how much they love her as she hugged the guitarists Maskin and McPherson.



"You want to sing with me?" Morissette asked Gavin as they launched into their duet performance of the night.

The trio sang with Morissette and left the stage after the first chorus. The Uninvited musician then performed the rest of the song solo.

Earlier that same day, MUNA performed their own set at the music festival and covered their hit tracks such as Silk Chiffon, I Know a Place, Number One Fan and more.