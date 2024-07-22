 
Ryan Reynolds, kids want Blake Lively to 'come home' amid busy schedules

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are parents to James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4 and fourth baby

By
Web Desk
|

July 22, 2024

Ryan Reynolds and his kids have a sweet message for Blake Lively.

While promoting his film Deadpool & Wolverine on LIVE with Kelly & Mark on July 22, Reynolds shared a heartfelt message to wife Lively, who has also been busy preparing for the premiere of her own highly anticipated film, the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-seller, It Ends With Us.

As co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos mentioned Blake's upcoming appearance on the show, the IF star shared his message, stating, "Please come home, me and the kids miss her."

Despite their hectic schedules, Reynolds and Lively, who tied the knot in 2021, continues to support each other from afar.

The beloved couple is known for their playful banter and affection shout-outs on social media.

Reynolds shared that their light-hearted trolling is a sign of a healthy relationship, saying, "We genuinely root for each other, and I think that's the foundation that works really well."

