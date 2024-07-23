 
Geo News

Evelyn Thomas, 'High Energy' hit-maker breathes her last at 70

Evelyn Thomas, a renowned musician, passed away on July 21, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

July 23, 2024

On Sunday, July 21, Evelyn Thomas passed away at 70.

The Facebook post with news of the tragic demise of the singer of the hit track High Energy was shared on X by Ian Levine, her mentor and producer.

“It is hard for me to accept that my lifelong protege really has left us. Her music will outlive all of us,” he wrote.

Source: X, formerly Twitter
The singer’s daughter, Kimberly Thomas, shared a post with some pictures of herself with her mother on Facebook, and gave it an emotional caption:

“They called me and I wasn’t available so they called my husband and they gave him the news. she’s gone. The legacy that my mother left me is beyond words and the memories are undeniably beyond any monetary value. I want to thank everyone for their prayers and kind words. Now it’s time to heal and to plan. Evelyn Thomas is already missed. RIP mommy.”

The cause of death of the vocalist is not known, but Levine revealed that she planned on working on an uplifting song that she loved called “Inspirational” which she could not do so since “her health deteriorated far too fast”. Her daughter plans on recording the song in her mother’s place as a tribute to her legacy.

