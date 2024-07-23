Ryan Reynolds hints at more kids with Blake Lively: 'The More, The Merrier'

Ryan Reynolds said that he loves having little ones running around the house.



In a recent interview with E! News, the 47-year-old Deadpool & Wolverine star revealed that he wants to have more kids in the future with his wife Blake Lively.

According to the Free Guy actor, the more kids mean the more happiness

“The more the merrier,” he said to the outlet.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple is already parents to four kids, including three daughters 4-year-old Betty, 7-year-old Inez, and 9-year-old James as well as a fourth baby born in 2023 whose gender is still unknown.

Reynolds further explained, “As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!”

Earlier this month, the Gossip Girl alum who has been married to the Marvel star since 2012, jested on her Instagram stories about Reynolds that he was trying to get her ‘pregnant again’.