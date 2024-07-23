 
Geo News

Ryan Reynolds hints at more kids with Blake Lively: 'The More, The Merrier'

The couple share 4 kids together James, Inez, Betty, and a fourth baby whose name is yet to be revealed

By
Web Desk
|

July 23, 2024

Ryan Reynolds hints at more kids with Blake Lively: The More, The Merrier
Ryan Reynolds hints at more kids with Blake Lively: 'The More, The Merrier'

Ryan Reynolds said that he loves having little ones running around the house.

In a recent interview with E! News, the 47-year-old Deadpool & Wolverine star revealed that he wants to have more kids in the future with his wife Blake Lively.

According to the Free Guy actor, the more kids mean the more happiness

“The more the merrier,” he said to the outlet.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple is already parents to four kids, including three daughters 4-year-old Betty, 7-year-old Inez, and 9-year-old James as well as a fourth baby born in 2023 whose gender is still unknown.

Reynolds further explained, “As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!”

Earlier this month, the Gossip Girl alum who has been married to the Marvel star since 2012, jested on her Instagram stories about Reynolds that he was trying to get her ‘pregnant again’.

Halsey gets candid about why they thought latest music 'might be the last'
Halsey gets candid about why they thought latest music 'might be the last'
Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum loves watching 'Danny Go' show
Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum loves watching 'Danny Go' show
Alanis Morissette brings out THIS band for 'Ironic' duet
Alanis Morissette brings out THIS band for 'Ironic' duet
Ryan Reynolds, kids want Blake Lively to 'come home' amid busy schedules
Ryan Reynolds, kids want Blake Lively to 'come home' amid busy schedules
Taylor Swift gets dethroned just a week before reaching lucky number milestone
Taylor Swift gets dethroned just a week before reaching lucky number milestone
Halle Berry, producer Denise Di Novi address 'Catwoman' costume backlash
Halle Berry, producer Denise Di Novi address 'Catwoman' costume backlash
Ryan Reynolds reveals date night with Blake Lively turned into kid talk
Ryan Reynolds reveals date night with Blake Lively turned into kid talk
King Charles' power and ability to be monarch of the UK comes under question video
King Charles' power and ability to be monarch of the UK comes under question