What Prince George's ‘asymmetrical smile' says about his future

Prince George has shown new signs of confidence as he celebrates his 11th birthday.



Second in line to the throne, the young Wales is growing up in beautiful ways and has displayed visible changes in his body language, says an expert.

Commenting on the future King’s monochrome birthday photo, expert Judi James told Fabulous: “Like all his family, George has had some fast-track growing up to do in the past year.”

“His mother’s illness will have had an impact on them all but then there have also been the fun moments, like when he fan-boy-ed Taylor Swift with his dad and sister and then his appearance at the Euros.

Speaking about George’s smile, Judi explained: “This is an asymmetric smile that pulls up higher on one side.

“This smile seems to show that George is asserting his own individual personality now, as it is not a mimicked or mirrored smile that he has copied from his parents.

“William’s smile always involves a lot of puckering and suppressions around the mouth and Kate’s smile is nearly always symmetric.

“George’s body language still shows strong mirroring rituals of his dad but this more individual smile style suggests he also has his own friends or mentors ‘outside’ the close family team,” she noted.