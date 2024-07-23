Kate Middleton ‘trendy' Prince George photo shows 'stylish' side: Expert

Kate Middleton is meant to have a special meaning as she chooses Prince George’s birthday portrait.

The Princess of Wales, who beautifully captured a monochrome photo of the future King on his 11th birthday, wanted the picture to looks regal.

Former commissioned royal photographer Ian Pelham-Turner reveals: "She obviously loves taking photographs - it's one of her biggest hobbies. She is a good photographer she's created some very interesting images in the past.

"The reality is she likes creating imagery that is - with black and white it's a lot starker. It's a much more focused image.”

He further tells Express: “Sometimes colour can take away from the distant aspects of the shot. With black and white it's something that is symbolic of showing the royal family. Just a straight image of them without any distraction of colour.”

"When you go through that type of college training they normally use film cameras to start off with and then they go to black and white. So for her having a black and white image is just something that's quite trendy for her. The idea is to produce an image that is quite stylish.

"The black and white photograph has a look of the former queen on the image as well so again it might be nostalgia why it's done in black and white at the same time,” the expert noted.