 
Geo News

Kate Middleton ‘trendy' Prince George photo shows 'stylish' side: Expert

Kate Middleton clicks Prince George’s birthday portrait

By
Web Desk
|

July 23, 2024

Kate Middleton ‘trendy Prince George photo shows stylish side: Expert
Kate Middleton ‘trendy' Prince George photo shows 'stylish' side: Expert 

Kate Middleton is meant to have a special meaning as she chooses Prince George’s birthday portrait.

The Princess of Wales, who beautifully captured a monochrome photo of the future King on his 11th birthday, wanted the picture to looks regal.

Former commissioned royal photographer Ian Pelham-Turner reveals: "She obviously loves taking photographs - it's one of her biggest hobbies. She is a good photographer she's created some very interesting images in the past.

"The reality is she likes creating imagery that is - with black and white it's a lot starker. It's a much more focused image.”

He further tells Express: “Sometimes colour can take away from the distant aspects of the shot. With black and white it's something that is symbolic of showing the royal family. Just a straight image of them without any distraction of colour.”

"When you go through that type of college training they normally use film cameras to start off with and then they go to black and white. So for her having a black and white image is just something that's quite trendy for her. The idea is to produce an image that is quite stylish.

"The black and white photograph has a look of the former queen on the image as well so again it might be nostalgia why it's done in black and white at the same time,” the expert noted.

Alicia Silverstone shares unseen throwback snaps of her pregnancy
Alicia Silverstone shares unseen throwback snaps of her pregnancy
Prince Harry, Meghan prepare for Indian billionaire wedding in UK
Prince Harry, Meghan prepare for Indian billionaire wedding in UK
Meghan Markle real motive laid bare on wedding day in 2018
Meghan Markle real motive laid bare on wedding day in 2018
Anna Faris calls Vatican punch ‘coolest moment' of her life
Anna Faris calls Vatican punch ‘coolest moment' of her life
Meghan Markle asked shocking question days into Prince Harry romance
Meghan Markle asked shocking question days into Prince Harry romance
What Prince George's ‘asymmetrical smile' says about his future
What Prince George's ‘asymmetrical smile' says about his future
Ryan Reynolds hints at more kids with Blake Lively: 'The More, The Merrier'
Ryan Reynolds hints at more kids with Blake Lively: 'The More, The Merrier'
Prince George on strict instructions from Kate Middleton to 'become adult'
Prince George on strict instructions from Kate Middleton to 'become adult'