Ryan Reynolds hilariously considers Taylor Swift as babysitter for his kids

Ryan Reynolds joked about letting Taylor Swift babysit his and Blake lively’s kids.

The 47-year-old actor and his co-star Hugh Jackman, appeared in a recent interview with E! News.

During their discussion, Reynolds Jokingly said that he and his wife’s good friend Taylor Swift is an expensive choice as a babysitter for their 4 kids.

His Deadpool & Wolverine costar teased Reynolds about Swift babysitting their kids Reynolds jested back inquiring how much it would cost to hire the superstar

“The cost of that is..." Reynold said to Jackman.

He went on to say, "I believe the accountant said, ‘Cost-prohibitive.’ But I think what he meant was, ‘Cost-insane-what-are-you-doing-I’m-no-longer-your-accountant.’”

It is pertinent to mention that, Reynolds and Lively who have been married since 2012, share three daughters 4-year-old Betty, 7-year-old Inez, and 9-year-old James as well as a fourth baby born in 2023 whose gender is still unknown.

While the name of their baby No. 4 is still unknown the If actor sarcastically said that he is waiting for Swift to come up with one.

During an appearance on Today on May 13, the show cohosts inquired about the name of the fourth child, Reynolds replied by saying, “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is, and I'll say this: We're still waiting."