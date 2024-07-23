 
Geo News

Ryan Reynolds hilariously considers Taylor Swift as babysitter for his kids

The 'Deadpool & Wolverine' costars even discussed the cost of hiring Taylor Swift as a babysitter

By
Web Desk
|

July 23, 2024

Ryan Reynolds hilariously considers Taylor Swift as babysitter for his kids
Ryan Reynolds hilariously considers Taylor Swift as babysitter for his kids

Ryan Reynolds joked about letting Taylor Swift babysit his and Blake lively’s kids.

The 47-year-old actor and his co-star Hugh Jackman, appeared in a recent interview with E! News.

During their discussion, Reynolds Jokingly said that he and his wife’s good friend Taylor Swift is an expensive choice as a babysitter for their 4 kids.

His Deadpool & Wolverine costar teased Reynolds about Swift babysitting their kids Reynolds jested back inquiring how much it would cost to hire the superstar

“The cost of that is..." Reynold said to Jackman.

He went on to say, "I believe the accountant said, ‘Cost-prohibitive.’ But I think what he meant was, ‘Cost-insane-what-are-you-doing-I’m-no-longer-your-accountant.’”

It is pertinent to mention that, Reynolds and Lively who have been married since 2012, share three daughters 4-year-old Betty, 7-year-old Inez, and 9-year-old James as well as a fourth baby born in 2023 whose gender is still unknown.

While the name of their baby No. 4 is still unknown the If actor sarcastically said that he is waiting for Swift to come up with one.

During an appearance on Today on May 13, the show cohosts inquired about the name of the fourth child, Reynolds replied by saying, “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is, and I'll say this: We're still waiting."

Meghan Markle real motive laid bare on wedding day in 2018
Meghan Markle real motive laid bare on wedding day in 2018
Anna Faris calls Vatican punch ‘coolest moment' of her life
Anna Faris calls Vatican punch ‘coolest moment' of her life
Meghan Markle asked shocking question days into Prince Harry romance
Meghan Markle asked shocking question days into Prince Harry romance
What Prince George's ‘asymmetrical smile' says about his future
What Prince George's ‘asymmetrical smile' says about his future
Ryan Reynolds hints at more kids with Blake Lively: 'The More, The Merrier'
Ryan Reynolds hints at more kids with Blake Lively: 'The More, The Merrier'
Prince George on strict instructions from Kate Middleton to 'become adult'
Prince George on strict instructions from Kate Middleton to 'become adult'
Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth enjoy family getaway in Spain
Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth enjoy family getaway in Spain
Bella Hadid receives apology from sport giant 'for any upset or distress'
Bella Hadid receives apology from sport giant 'for any upset or distress'