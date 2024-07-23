Prince Harry announces major update about Invictus Games after CEO resignation

Prince Harry has announced that the Invictus Games would return to the UK in 2027, 13 years after they were first held in the country.



The Duke of Sussex revealed that Birmingham has been chosen as the host city, beating out Washington, D.C. in the final bid.

The announcement was made few days after Harry’s friend and CEO of the foundation, Dominic Reid, resigned from his position after decade-long service.

In his official statement, the Duke of Sussex said, "Congratulations to Birmingham, UK, on winning the bid to host the Invictus Games 2027.”

"Your city’s strong ties to the Armed Forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start,” he added. "Over the years, we’ve seen each city bring a unique spirit and vision to life for competitors, their families, and spectators.”

The father-of-two founded the Invictus Games, a "multisport event for wounded, injured and ill servicemen and women," in 2014 after getting inspired by the Warrior Games in the United States post his 2013 visit.

Harry further stated: "We have no doubt the people of Birmingham will join in celebrating the unwavering respect and admiration we have for our veteran and service community, showing the world how their courage ignites hope and unites us all—something your city knows well.

"As part of the announcement by the Invictus Games Foundation, a flag raising ceremony attended by the newly appointed Minister for Veterans and People, the Rt Hon Al Carns OBE MC will be held on the morning of the 23rd July at the NEC, the site of the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.

"This will be followed by a demonstration of some of the new sports from the Games, Pickleball and Laser Run, with former competitors from the Invictus Games."

Harry recently marked the 10th anniversary of his foundation at St Paul's Cathedral in London without the presence of any member of the Royal family, including King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.