 
Geo News

Kate Middleton reveals about her health in latest statement

Kate Middleton issued the statement as she celebrated 11th birthday of Prince George

By
Web Desk
|

July 23, 2024

Kate Middleton reveals about her health in latest statement
Kate Middleton reveals about her health in latest statement

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has shared major update on her health as she and Prince William celebrated the 11th birthday of their son Prince George.

Kate and Prince William turned to social media and shared a sweet photo of Prince George to wish him a very happy birthday.

They said, “Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!”

Kate Middleton reveals about her health in latest statement

The caption of the post apparently also disclosed that Kate Middleton is doing well and enjoying quality time with her family amid cancer treatment as it says that the photo of Prince George was taken by her earlier this month.

Earlier, Kate made her second public appearance since cancer diagnosis  for the final of Wimbledon on July 14 with her daughter Princess Charlotte.

Meanwhile, sharing update on Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment, a royal insider said that Prince William and Kate were taking “some time off during the summer” to enjoy the break with three kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis, while they were not in school.

Ryan Reynolds hilariously considers Taylor Swift as babysitter for his kids
Ryan Reynolds hilariously considers Taylor Swift as babysitter for his kids
Why Prince Harry is ‘desperate' to be seen at Ambani wedding, expert spills
Why Prince Harry is ‘desperate' to be seen at Ambani wedding, expert spills
Alicia Silverstone shares unseen throwback snaps of her pregnancy
Alicia Silverstone shares unseen throwback snaps of her pregnancy
Prince Harry, Meghan prepare for Indian billionaire wedding in UK
Prince Harry, Meghan prepare for Indian billionaire wedding in UK
Meghan Markle real motive laid bare on wedding day in 2018
Meghan Markle real motive laid bare on wedding day in 2018
Anna Faris calls Vatican punch ‘coolest moment' of her life
Anna Faris calls Vatican punch ‘coolest moment' of her life
Meghan Markle asked shocking question days into Prince Harry romance
Meghan Markle asked shocking question days into Prince Harry romance
What Prince George's ‘asymmetrical smile' says about his future
What Prince George's ‘asymmetrical smile' says about his future