Kate Middleton reveals about her health in latest statement

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has shared major update on her health as she and Prince William celebrated the 11th birthday of their son Prince George.



Kate and Prince William turned to social media and shared a sweet photo of Prince George to wish him a very happy birthday.

They said, “Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!”

The caption of the post apparently also disclosed that Kate Middleton is doing well and enjoying quality time with her family amid cancer treatment as it says that the photo of Prince George was taken by her earlier this month.

Earlier, Kate made her second public appearance since cancer diagnosis for the final of Wimbledon on July 14 with her daughter Princess Charlotte.

Meanwhile, sharing update on Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment, a royal insider said that Prince William and Kate were taking “some time off during the summer” to enjoy the break with three kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis, while they were not in school.