Ariana Madix bids farewell to hosting 'Love Island USA'

Ariana Madix feels grateful for hosting Love Island USA as she bids farewell to the magical experience.

The Vanderpump Rules star reminisced about her first season hosting the Peacock series in an Instagram post on Monday, one day after the season 6 finale, where Serena Page and Kordell Beckham were crowned the winners and were given $100,000 cash prize.

It is pertinent to mention that Ariana took it to Instagram and posed with the members while captioning, “Thank you to everyone at @loveislandusa for everything you do to bring this show to life from the art department to the music to being in my ear every night.”

Madix, also a Love Island superfan, then thanked the cast, “Thank you to these islanders who gave us magic.”

In the Instagram post, Madix posed beside the winners, runner-up couple Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb, third-place couple JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, and fourth-place couple Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky.



Furthermore, she concluded by saying, “Each one of you is so important to what made this season so special and you are all amazing.”

In regards to the finale, Madix beamed widely beside the group of eight as they all joined together soaking wet after jumping into the villa pool together to celebrate the season's conclusion.

Moreover, the Bravo star described her past six weeks hosting the series by saying that it “was truly something special.”

It is worth mentioning that her Broadway return follows her January debut in the show, which ran for 10 weeks and broke box office records.

