Selena Gomez glows in sunny 32nd birthday pictures

Selena Gomez, who cut a cake on July 22, shared rare insights into her 32nd birthday celebrations on social media, expressing gratitude to all her friends and followers who wished her on her special day.

Talking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the actress and singer dropped a series of snaps featuring her birthday bash.

In one of the shared pictures, the Calm Down hitmaker can be seen standing in front of some balloons that read “Happy Birthday Selena," while other various photos showed a close-up of her face.



In the accessories department, Selena rocked a necklace with a 'b' written on it that grabbed everyone's attention.



“Thank you so much for your birthday wishes!! I’m very grateful and always thankful. 32," the Only Murders in the Building starlet captioned the carousel.

Reacting to the post, Benny Blanco confirmed in the comment section that the Love On singer’s necklace was actually his, "I got the hottest chick in the game wearing my chain.”



For those unversed, Selena and the music producer began dating last year.