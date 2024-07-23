 
David Beckham sends love to Prince George on 11th birthday

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated Prince George's birthday on Monday

July 23, 2024

Former football legend David Beckham has extended love and sweet birthday wishes to his close friends Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son Prince George.

The royal couple took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of Prince George to wish him a very happy 11th birthday.

They said “Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!”

Fans and friends also dropped sweet birthday wishes in the comment section of the post.

Beckham also reacted to the post and sent love to Prince George by pressing the heart button.

Meanwhile, royal photographer Millie Pilkington commented “Gorgeous George! Happy 11th birthday and another stunning portrait by your mother.”

Millie Pilkington also shared Prince George’s photo she took on his 10th birthday on Instagram and said, “Happy 11th birthday to Prince George. Can’t believe it’s been a year already since I took this portrait for his 10th birthday.”



