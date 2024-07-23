Madonna's makes surprise visit at Deadpool & Wolverine's premiere

At the Deadpool & Wolverine’s premiere, Madonna’s surprise appearance was a jaw hanging moment.

The pop icon came out in a rare red carpet appearance at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in New York City.

It is pertinent to mention that the Grammy-winning musician rocked her signature glam as she donned a short black blazer dress while matching ankle boots and sunglasses.

As per the reports by People, her twins Estere and Stella also accompanied her for pictures with the film stars, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman along with director Shawn Levy.

According to the earlier publication, Madonna stepped out in order to support the Marvel film in which her 1989 song Like a Prayer is featured.

Furthermore, in a July 19 interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, Ryan Reynolds and Jackman, who play Deadpool and Wolverine respectively, and director Shawn Levy revealed how they managed to get the her blessing to use the track to begin with.



Levy began at length by admitting, “It did involve a personal visit to Madonna, where we showed Madonna the sequence where Like a Prayer would be used.”

As reported by People, Reynolds recounted by saying that “it was a big deal to ask and use it.” They went to meet her and sort things out how it will be used.

Moreover, Madonna came on board as Reynolds shared that she gave a great note and she stated, “You need to do this," as per the earlier outlet.

As far as the film is concerned, Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit the theaters on July 26.