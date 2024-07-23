 
Meghan Markle receives fresh allegations as Prince Harry announces Invictus Games in Birmingham

Prince Harry announces that the host city of the Invictus Games 2027 will be Birmingham, UK

Web Desk
July 23, 2024

Meghan Markle receives fresh allegations as Prince Harry announces Invictus Games in Birmingham

Meghan Markle has received fresh allegations after her husband Prince Harry announced Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027.

The Duke announced on his and Meghan’s website on Monday, the 11th birthday of Prince George, that the Invictus Games Foundation is delighted to announce the host city of the Invictus Games 2027 will be Birmingham, UK.

The Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 will be held in July 2027, two years on from the upcoming Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, taking place next year in February.

Prince Harry said, “Congratulations to Birmingham, UK, on winning the bid to host the Invictus Games 2027. Your city’s strong ties to the Armed Forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start.”

Reacting to it, a royal commentator, who goes by MeghansMole on X, formerly Twitter handle, has alleged “Prince Harry desperately trying to overshadow Prince George’s birthday.

“Meghan is doing a nice job training him.”

Meghan Markle receives fresh allegations as Prince Harry announces Invictus Games in Birmingham

In another post, the royal commentator further said, “Meghan Markle must be so insecure of an 11 year old Prince George.

“She released these photos that weren’t taken recently since it’s 11:30am in California.”

