Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively finally get candid about their 16 month old baby

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively is just revealed the name of their, sixteen month old child, nearly 16 months after their birth.

It happened during the premiere of the latest film Deadpool & Wolverine, where Ryan on a stage with his co-stars and delivered a speech in which he thanked his family and revealed the name of his fourth baby.

As per PEOPLE, while on the stage Reynolds said, “I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here.”

He further thanked his three adorable daughters and fourth baby too by saying, “I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life".

It is pertinent to mention the gender of their youngest child has not been disclosed as of yet.

Back in May, on the Today show, when co-host Savannah Guthrie was in an interview, she was asked about the name of his fourth child to Reynolds, and joked "We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is,” and “We're still waiting."

Deadpool & Wolverine will be in cinemas on July 25.