'Pantanal' star Tommy Schiavo dies at 39 after tragic incident

Tommy Schiavo, a famous Brazilian TV actor, has passed away at the age of 39 after falling off his balcony.

The Pantanal actor fell from his second-floor apartment in Cuiabá on Saturday morning, July 20, as per the Mato Grosso Civil Police.

In the video shared by the police department, Tommy can be seen sitting on the balcony before the tragic incident. A few minutes later, the actor tried to stand up but unfortunately lost his balance and fell over the balcony.

The police further shared that the star enjoyed drinking with his friends before returning to his apartment.

Tommy’s dad, Horacio Ramos, confirmed the death of his son’s passing in an interview with TV Fronteria, revealing the actor recently completed filming of a new TV series.



"It's a painful moment, it hurts so much that there's no way to explain it. We spoke every day, every day it was 'good morning, good afternoon', he would call me for anything, I would call him for anything. He was such a dear person. Thommy was a fantastic person, loved by everyone,” he said.



"The people at Globo are all in shock there. He is a very loved person at Globo. He went there and won over the people, with his simple, humble way. Loved by everyone,” Tommy’s father added.