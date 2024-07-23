Critics go gaga for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ after premiere

The first reactions to Deadpool & Wolverine are out and as expected the MCU film blew off critics' minds.



After the world premiere yesterday, July 22, many reviewers rave about the style, story, and execution of Shawn Levy-helmed movie on social media.

"DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE is the shot in the arm the MCU so desperately needed. Vulgar, violent, scathing, and at times, even touching, this R-rated romp holds nothing back delivering on everything its fans want with maximum effort," a critic from Next Best Picture said.

A writer from a top publication i.e., Business Insider opined, "Deadpool and Wolverine is the most fun I've had at the movies this year. The jokes land, the cameos are exciting, and the dynamic duo of Ryan and Hugh is firing on all cylinders. Laughed so hard I almost cried."

Not to mention, the movie is said to feature lots of mind-blowing cameos and Erik Voss, head of content for New Rockstars nodded it to be "a Marvel fan's delight".

"Cameos, yes, but Ryan Reynolds handpicked the ones to deliver surgical comedic impact. It rewards MCU obsession AND knowing the lives of these chiseled heroes," he added.

Deadpool & Wolverine is going to be released on July 26 in theatres.