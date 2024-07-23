Johnny Depp used dirty tactics to win Amber Heard case?

In a bid to win a defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp manipulated the jury about his troubled childhood by making a curry of partial truths, and outright lies, and presented them in a way to win the infamous 2022 trial, an ex-private investigator alleged.



Hired by the Aquaman actress to dig up dirt on her estranged hubby, Paul Barresi wrote her explosive findings in her book Johnny Depp’s Accidental Fixer where she claims to uncover the reality about the Pirates of the Caribbean star's family that he appeared to be twisting for his benefit.

She told RadarOnline, "My search for the truth took me on a journey back to the Depp family’s roots.”

The author alleges the 61-year-old intentionally squared all blame on his mother Betty Sue for his family breakup and conveniently portrayed his father Johnny Depp Sr. as a victim.

This, Paul claims, was a tactic of the Golden Globe winner to generate sympathy in jurors' hearts and direct their attention to his case where he similarly claimed to be a victim like his father.

Discarding his narrative, the writer penned, “Johnny’s gripping testimony highlighted Betty Sue’s aggressive, mercurial and malevolent nature, drawing parallels to Amber."

She continued, "Conversely, his depiction of his father as the battered husband and victim resonated with the jury, suggesting similarities to Johnny himself. However, what I uncovered starkly contradicted the courtroom narrative.”

Paul meanwhile suggested Johnny's father likewise played a key role in the breakdown of his marriage which, the actor downplayed because it did not fit in his case-building against his ex.

“Johnny testified that his family moved frequently because of his mother, or rather, the ‘fire in her feet’.

"While this may have been partially true, I discovered that the primary driver behind the frequent relocations was his father’s struggle to find steady work.”