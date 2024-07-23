 
Geo News

Director Shawn Levy recalls memorable NFL game night with Taylor Swift

'Deadpool & Wolverine' director opened up about his experience watching football with Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

By
Web Desk
|

July 23, 2024

Director Shawn Levy recalls memorable NFL game night with Taylor Swift
Director Shawn Levy recalls memorable NFL game night with Taylor Swift

Director Shawn Levy opened up about his experience watching football with Taylor Swift.

At the premiere of his film, Deadpool & Wolverine, Levy recalled his experience in an interview with PEOPLE Magazine.

Almost, 10 months ago, Levy watched he Kansas City Chiefs play New York Jets with the Lover singer and the stars of his movie Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Levy told the outlet that watching football game with the Lover hitmaker is "different than watching a football game."

"Yeah, the uptick in recognizability [that] came about at that football game... [I] was not counting on that, Was not counting on it at all," Levy said.

He added, "I’m definitely going to forget a lot of football games that I’ve watched in my life, not that one."

At that time Levy shared group photo along with the caption, "all future Sunday nights are ruined" on his Instagram Stories.

He also shared another snapshot of himself with Reynolds and Jackman with a hilarious caption, "If only my co-workers and I liked each other more. Photo Cred @taylorswift"

Chris Brown dubbed 'violent man' after lawsuit accused him of assault
Chris Brown dubbed 'violent man' after lawsuit accused him of assault
Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid don superhero outfits for Deadpool & Wolverine afterparty
Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid don superhero outfits for Deadpool & Wolverine afterparty
Kate Middleton snubbed King Charles name change request?
Kate Middleton snubbed King Charles name change request?
Spice Girl Emma Bunton caught in a battle over her £4M earnings
Spice Girl Emma Bunton caught in a battle over her £4M earnings
Ryan Reynolds shares daughter Betty thinks Hugh Jackman has healing powers
Ryan Reynolds shares daughter Betty thinks Hugh Jackman has healing powers
Paris Hilton matches outfits with her kids in a private jet video
Paris Hilton matches outfits with her kids in a private jet
Johnny Depp used dirty tactics to win Amber Heard case?
Johnny Depp used dirty tactics to win Amber Heard case?
Timothée Chalamet slated to play Flynn in 'Tangled' remake
Timothée Chalamet slated to play Flynn in 'Tangled' remake