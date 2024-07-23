Director Shawn Levy recalls memorable NFL game night with Taylor Swift

Director Shawn Levy opened up about his experience watching football with Taylor Swift.

At the premiere of his film, Deadpool & Wolverine, Levy recalled his experience in an interview with PEOPLE Magazine.

Almost, 10 months ago, Levy watched he Kansas City Chiefs play New York Jets with the Lover singer and the stars of his movie Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Levy told the outlet that watching football game with the Lover hitmaker is "different than watching a football game."

"Yeah, the uptick in recognizability [that] came about at that football game... [I] was not counting on that, Was not counting on it at all," Levy said.

He added, "I’m definitely going to forget a lot of football games that I’ve watched in my life, not that one."

At that time Levy shared group photo along with the caption, "all future Sunday nights are ruined" on his Instagram Stories.

He also shared another snapshot of himself with Reynolds and Jackman with a hilarious caption, "If only my co-workers and I liked each other more. Photo Cred @taylorswift"